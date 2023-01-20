  • People line up outside the main entrance of Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo early Friday. | KYODO
Fans waited up to four hours on Friday at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoological Gardens to catch a glimpse of a popular female giant panda, with only a month left before she is sent to China.

Xiang Xiang will enter a quarantine period from Saturday and visits will only be allowed through a pre-selected lottery. Up to 2,600 visitors will be able to see the 5-year-old each day until Feb. 19.

Many people, bundled in warm clothing, lined up outside the zoo’s main entrance from early morning before it opened.

