A member of the Japanese Communist Party urged the party on Thursday to introduce a system to choose the party’s leader through direct votes by its members.
At a news conference on the day, the JCP member, Nobuyuki Matsutake, called into question incumbent JCP leader Kazuo Shii having remained in position for over 20 years.
“I have to say that this is far from the common sense of the public,” said Matsutake, whose book about the party was published the same day.
