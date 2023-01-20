An influential Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker has thrown his weight behind Washington’s widening campaign to contain China’s chip ambitions, warning that Beijing is part of a group of nations seeking global hegemony and must be curbed.

LDP heavyweight Akira Amari, the main architect of the government’s effort to elevate Japan’s semiconductor industry, said his country must join the U.S. in imposing restrictions on exports of the latest chip materials and machinery to China. But such sanctions need to be carefully calibrated to avoid a complete decoupling that could threaten global economic stability, Amari said.

The former head of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which is responsible for Japan’s export control measures, also argued that one way to counter China was to help Japan regain its ability to design and manufacture semiconductors — echoing sentiments now prevalent from Brussels and Seoul to Washington. He’s advocating for ¥10 trillion ($78 billion) in government and corporate investments to make that happen, including with incentives similar to the U.S. Chips Act that provides for more than $50 billion in support.