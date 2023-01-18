The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and major opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai agreed on Tuesday to advance their cooperation on constitutional reform, as well as national security and energy policies.

The LDP apparently aims to drive a wedge into the collaboration between Nippon Ishin and the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, ahead of an ordinary session of parliament to be convened on Monday.

With unified local elections and by-elections for the House of Representatives slated to be held in April, the tug-of-war between the ruling and opposition camps is likely to intensify.