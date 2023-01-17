A 13-year-old girl is suspected of being involved in the death of her mother after she was found dead with stab wounds in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, an investigative source said Tuesday.

Police said the woman in her 40s was attacked at her home on Monday night, adding that an emergency call came from a family member living at her residence at about 11:50 p.m.

The woman was later confirmed dead, and the cause of her death will be determined by an autopsy. According to the source, she had multiple stab wounds including to her neck.