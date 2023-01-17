The woman fatally stabbed on a street in the city of Fukuoka had told police several times before the incident that she had issues with her ex-boyfriend, police said Tuesday.

The police identified the woman who died Monday in hospital after being stabbed near JR Hakata Station as Miki Kawano, 38.

Kawano told the police a few months ago that she had been harassed by her ex-boyfriend, investigative sources said. Police said they cannot contact him.