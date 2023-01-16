More than a sixth of the cocaine consumed in France is smuggled inside the bodies of drug mules from its poverty-stricken South American region of Guiana.

Women — some of them pregnant — and even children are among those who risk their lives for a few thousand euros by swallowing tightly wrapped packages of the drug, or hiding them in their body cavities.

“I had no other option. I needed the money,” said 27-year-old Tonio, who — weighed down with debt and with no work — took a flight to Paris with 800 grams of “coke” in his stomach and hidden in his shoes.