This is the second part in a three-part series about the efforts of Tomakomai to tap into pop culture in an effort to boost tourism.

The population of Tomakomai, which has developed as an industrial and port city, was 168,000 as of the end of September. Having dropped by 6,000 from its peak year in 2013, depopulation has been a serious issue for Tomakomai, the fourth largest city in Hokkaido after Sapporo, Asahikawa and Hakodate.

“The city has been unable to attract businesses in recent years, so we began to focus on increasing the number of people who visit Tomakomai in the past ten years or so,” recalled Mineyuki Ichimachi, 72, chairman of the Tomakomai tourism association.