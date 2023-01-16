  • 'Ace of Diamond' goods are sold at a souvenir shop at the Lake Utonai roadside station. Sales of the goods have dropped since the first month. | HOKKAIDO SHIMBUN
    "Ace of Diamond" goods are sold at a souvenir shop at the Lake Utonai roadside station. Sales of the goods have dropped since the first month. | HOKKAIDO SHIMBUN

  • Hokkaido Shimbun

  • SHARE

This is the second part in a three-part series about the efforts of Tomakomai to tap into pop culture in an effort to boost tourism.

The population of Tomakomai, which has developed as an industrial and port city, was 168,000 as of the end of September. Having dropped by 6,000 from its peak year in 2013, depopulation has been a serious issue for Tomakomai, the fourth largest city in Hokkaido after Sapporo, Asahikawa and Hakodate.

“The city has been unable to attract businesses in recent years, so we began to focus on increasing the number of people who visit Tomakomai in the past ten years or so,” recalled Mineyuki Ichimachi, 72, chairman of the Tomakomai tourism association.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW