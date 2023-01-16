China’s sudden reopening is set to offer a boost to a flagging world economy.

The growth impulse will be felt through services sectors such as aviation, tourism and education as Chinese people pack their bags for international travel for the first time since the pandemic. Tourism-reliant nations in Southeast Asia will likely be among the first to note a pickup, with developed economies also benefiting from the return of Chinese visitors.

While China’s economic reboot is expected to be rocky, the dramatic COVID-19 shift coincides with efforts to shore up a real estate slump. That will give a lift to commodity producers like Chile and Brazil.