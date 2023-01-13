Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, agreed on Thursday that their countries will bolster security cooperation with an eye on China’s increasing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

During a meeting in Ottawa, Trudeau also told Kishida that Canada will provide full support for the success of the Group of Seven summit scheduled for May in Hiroshima, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry quoted Kishida as telling Trudeau that at the gathering in the city devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in August 1945, he will demonstrate commitment to the G7 rejecting any attempt to change the status quo by force.