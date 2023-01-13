  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prior to their meeting in Ottawa on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prior to their meeting in Ottawa on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Ottawa – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, agreed on Thursday that their countries will bolster security cooperation with an eye on China’s increasing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

During a meeting in Ottawa, Trudeau also told Kishida that Canada will provide full support for the success of the Group of Seven summit scheduled for May in Hiroshima, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry quoted Kishida as telling Trudeau that at the gathering in the city devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in August 1945, he will demonstrate commitment to the G7 rejecting any attempt to change the status quo by force.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW