A planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea will start around this spring or summer, some two years after a decision on its release was made, the government said Friday.

A revised policy on the disposal of the treated water containing low-level concentrations of tritium as well as financial support for affected fishing communities was endorsed during a meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers on Friday. The communities, as well as China, remain opposed to the release of water about 1 kilometer off Fukushima Prefecture’s Pacific coast.

To ensure the discharge is in line with international safety standards and poses no harm to public health and the environment, the International Atomic Energy Agency has conducted several safety reviews of the plan.