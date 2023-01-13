Prosecutors are expected to indict Tetsuya Yamagami on Friday in connection with the July 8 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — a shooting that shocked the world and led to intense scrutiny over ties between religion and politics in Japan.

Yamagami, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting Abe as the high-profile politician gave a speech in the city of Nara, will be charged with murder and violations of the firearms and sword law.

He has reportedly admitted to the shooting, saying he targeted Abe over his ties to the Unification Church, which is known for its mass weddings and aggressive tactics for soliciting donations. The suspect has also told investigators that he had long held a grudge against the controversial religious group, saying that his mother’s blind faith in – and excessive donations to – the church had ruined his family.