  Officers from the Nara Prefectural Police Department confiscate items from Tetsuya Yamagami's home in Nara on July 16. The police conducted their third raid on his home on Sunday.
  • Jiji

Nara – The suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told investigators that he had test-fired his homemade guns about 10 times in mountains in Nara Prefecture, investigative sources said Sunday.

The Nara Prefectural Police Department suspects that Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, was manufacturing multiple guns while checking their power and performances.

