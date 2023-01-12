The government is considering allowing Japanese firms to donate to a South Korean fund for compensation to wartime labor lawsuit plaintiffs on behalf of Japanese defendant companies, a government source said Thursday.

Japan plans to make it a condition for the South Korean fund to give up on demanding money from the companies, which have been ordered by South Korean courts to compensate the plaintiffs, according to the source.

The Japanese government is unlikely to offer an additional apology for its past colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and related issues and is expected to stand by its past statements, the source added.