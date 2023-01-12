U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global is closing the bulk of its operations in Japan as part of a move to adjust international investment amid a slump in the digital-asset sector.

The shift comes as the firm cuts 20% of its workforce globally, the latest layoffs at the San Francisco-headquartered firm. Coinbase is scaling back in Japan even as the nation loosens some crypto rules, which has spurred rival Binance — the largest digital-asset exchange — to seek a license to return to the country.

“We’ve decided to wind down the majority of our operations in Japan, which led to eliminating most of the roles in our Japan entity,” Nana Murugesan, vice president for business development and international, said in an interview Wednesday. He said Coinbase won’t comment on potential merger and acquisition activity when asked if the Japan unit could be sold.