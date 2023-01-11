Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump and the star prosecution witness in the Trump Organization’s criminal trial, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months behind bars for helping engineer a wide-ranging tax fraud at the former U.S. president’s real estate company.

Weisselberg, 75, was sent to New York’s notorious Rikers Island jail after pleading guilty last August in an agreement with prosecutors to all 15 counts he faced. The Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer admitted that from 2005 to 2017 he and other executives received bonuses and perks that fraudulently saved the company and themselves money and that he evaded taxes on $1.76 million of income.

The Trump Organization was convicted last month on all counts it faced at a trial overseen by Justice Juan Merchan in a New York state court in Manhattan.