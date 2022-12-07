Two of Donald Trump’s companies were found guilty of engaging in a scheme that allowed executives such as former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to evade taxes on company-paid perks including free apartments and luxury cars for more than a decade.

It is the first time a Trump business has been convicted of criminal conduct and comes as the former president is running for a second term. The momentous verdict also comes as he faces a raft of other legal perils, including criminal probes of his handling of classified documents and of efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

The jury reached its verdict Tuesday on the Trump Organization’s Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. after a monthlong trial — rattling off a straight run of convictions on all 17 counts against them, including scheme to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Defense lawyer Michael van der Veen, for Trump Payroll Corp., shook his head gravely. Lawyers for both companies said they would appeal.