Japan further tightened border controls for travelers from mainland China on Sunday, requiring proof of testing negative for COVID-19 amid a surge of cases in the neighboring country.

The restrictions, which require the test be taken within 72 hours prior to departure, have been implemented to halt the spread of highly transmittable strains of the coronavirus. But they are not mandatory for those flying in from Hong Kong or Macao.

All travelers from mainland China and those who have visited the country within seven days are now required to take a PCR or high-quality antigen test upon arrival in Japan.