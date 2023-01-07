Saint-Paul-les-Durance, France – An international project in nuclear fusion may face “years” of delays, its boss has said, weeks after scientists in the United States announced a breakthrough in their own quest for the coveted goal.
The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project seeks to prove the feasibility of fusion as a large-scale and carbon-free source of energy.
Installed at a site in southern France, the decadesold initiative has a long history of technical challenges and cost overruns.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.