  • A man looks at a module being assembled at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project in Saint-Paul-les-Durance, France, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
Saint-Paul-les-Durance, France – An international project in nuclear fusion may face “years” of delays, its boss has said, weeks after scientists in the United States announced a breakthrough in their own quest for the coveted goal.

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project seeks to prove the feasibility of fusion as a large-scale and carbon-free source of energy.

Installed at a site in southern France, the decadesold initiative has a long history of technical challenges and cost overruns.

