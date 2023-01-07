  • U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Japan's visiting Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yasutoshi Nishimura, hold up signed labor-standards memorandums at the White House in Washington on Friday. | KYODO
  • REUTERS, KYODO

Washington – The United States and Japan on Friday launched a task force to promote human rights and international labor standards in supply chains, amid shared concerns about China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims, and said they would invite other governments to join the initiative.

The two sides also signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration and hosted a roundtable with Japanese business representatives on upholding human rights and preventing use of forced labor in supply chains, a U.S. statement said.

The signings came ahead of a visit to Washington next week by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for talks expected to focus on shared concerns about China’s growing might and other pressing international issues.

