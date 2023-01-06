Due to line-switching work at Shibuya Station, East Japan Railway will suspend operation of the Yamanote Line’s outer loop between Osaki and Ikebukuro stations in Tokyo on Saturday and Sunday.

The suspension, which will commence from Saturday morning’s first train until the last train on Sunday night, will be JR East’s longest disruption of service since it was established in 1987.

Roughly 530,000 passengers are expected to be impacted by the suspension, which includes major stations such as Shinjuku, Harajuku and Shibuya.