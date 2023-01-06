Japan enforced a new law on Thursday to prevent financial exploitation by religious and other groups and help victims, banning such groups from soliciting donations through malicious acts.
The new law was drawn up after questionable practices involving the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church came to light.
Provisions for administrative and criminal penalties for violators will be put into effect by December, one year after the promulgation of the law.
