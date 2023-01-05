A bluefin tuna fetched ¥36.04 million ($273,000) on Thursday at the New Year’s auction at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, more than double the top price last year, as the restaurant and food industries look to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The price paid for the 212 kilogram fish caught by a vessel operating out of a port in Oma, Aomori Prefecture, far exceeded last year’s top price for a tuna of ¥16.88 million and is the sixth highest since comparable data became available in 1999.

Tokyo-based intermediate wholesaler Yamayuki and the company operating the restaurant Sushi Ginza Onodera jointly won the bid held at one of Tokyo’s most popular tourist attractions.