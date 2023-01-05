Toyota Motor plans to enter a liquid-hydrogen-powered car in 2023 endurance race events as part of its effort to produce vehicles powered by the environmentally friendly fuel and make them commercially viable.

While many major automakers are focusing on electric vehicles to achieve carbon neutral targets, Toyota has also invested in developing a range of technologies, including hydrogen-powered automobiles, which produce almost no carbon dioxide.

For carmakers, the pressure is on to provide sustainable replacements for gasoline-powered vehicles, which the Japanese government aims to eliminate from new car sales by 2035 as part of its push for a carbon-neutral society by 2050.