Two people are missing after a landslide in Yamagata Prefecture destroyed or damaged about 10 buildings, police and firefighters said.

Police requested that the Self-Defense Forces conduct search and rescue operations for the missing people who, according to some accounts, are in their 70s to 80s.

The landslide, measuring 20 to 30 meters in height and 100 meters in width, occurred on a mountain in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, shortly before 1 a.m.