After a day when his entire country was attacked by Russian missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that most regions were suffering power outages but he said the damage would have been worse without “heroic” air defense.

Zelenskyy, in a video address on Thursday night, said air commands in central, southern, eastern and western Ukraine repelled 54 Russian missiles and 11 drones during one of Russia’s biggest aerial assaults since it started the war in February.

The areas where loss of power was “especially difficult” included the capital Kyiv, Odesa and Kherson in the south and surrounding regions, and the region around Lviv near the western border with Poland, Zelenskyy said.