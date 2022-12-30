The benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average finished the year down 9.4% on Friday, its first yearly fall in four years, as Russia’s war in Ukraine and fears over a potential global recession as the result of aggressive monetary tightening by central banks offset the impact of solid corporate earnings with the yen’s historic fall.

In the final trading day of the year, the index was nearly flat, rising 0.83 points from Thursday to close at 26,094.50. The broader Topix index dropped 3.56 points, or 0.19%, to close at 1,891.71.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, bank and retail issues. Mining, oil and coal issues, as well as food-related shares, were among the worst performers.