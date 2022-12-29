Over 60% of Ukrainian evacuees who fled from their homes to Japan following Russia’s invasion in February are unemployed despite the majority of them seeking jobs, a recent survey by the Nippon Foundation showed.

Of the 60.9% of the 750 respondents who said they do not have jobs, 58.4% said they are looking for employment, while of the 39.1% who have found jobs, 79.5% worked part-time, according to the two-week online survey conducted from late November.

Asked about their level of Japanese language skills, often a requirement for working in Japan, only 17.3% said they have a basic, conversational level of Japanese, while 46.9% said they mostly do not speak or understand the language.