Princess Kako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, turned 28 on Thursday, having spent the past year actively taking on the official duties of her older sister Mako Komuro, who left the imperial family after getting married to a commoner.

The younger daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko has expressed hopes that society will evolve into one where people are offered a wider range of choices in life to realize their full potential, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

“This hope appears to be strengthening as (the princess) experiences various things in life,” her attendants said.