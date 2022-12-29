Travelers on New Year’s holidays flooded planes and trains on Thursday, with the exodus peaking in many modes of public transportation in Japan.
Reservations for shinkansen bullet trains and local trains, as well as flights, are still on a recovery track, despite daily coronavirus cases increasing across the country amid the ongoing eighth wave of infections.
The returning rush for trains and planes is expected on Tuesday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.