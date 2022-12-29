  • Kyodo

Travelers on New Year’s holidays flooded planes and trains on Thursday, with the exodus peaking in many modes of public transportation in Japan.

Reservations for shinkansen bullet trains and local trains, as well as flights, are still on a recovery track, despite daily coronavirus cases increasing across the country amid the ongoing eighth wave of infections.

The returning rush for trains and planes is expected on Tuesday.

