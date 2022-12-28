One event stood over all else this year: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict ushered in rapid shifts on defense, energy and business.
Meanwhile, the world continued it’s emergence from the pandemic, with one exception: China. Its “zero-COVID” policy added to existing supply chain pressures that the war had already worsened.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
KEYWORDS
China
, U.S.
, North Korea
, Russia
, Taiwan
, inflation
, U.K.
, missiles
, Ukraine
, Twitter
, Queen Elizabeth II
, Elon Musk
, Nancy Pelosi
, cryptocurrencies
, Liz Truss
, COVID-19
, Russia-Ukraine war
, FTX
, Sam Bankman-Fried
, 2022 in Review
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.