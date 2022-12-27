An independent judicial panel has ruled an earlier prosecutors’ decision not to indict officials at an immigration center in Nagoya over the 2021 death of a Sri Lankan detainee is unjust, paving the way for the case to be reconsidered, it said Monday.

In a decision dated Wednesday, the citizens who form the committee for the inquest of prosecution in Nagoya concluded that prosecutors should reconsider whether they can charge officials at Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau, including the director at the time, for professional negligence resulting in the death of Sri Lankan woman Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali.

The committee noted that negligence could have been committed by officials that may link them to Wishma’s death, which occurred when she was 33.