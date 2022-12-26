Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to dismiss reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba, who has been embroiled in political funds scandals, a source close to the matter said Monday, in a move that would make him the fourth Cabinet member to lose their ministerial post within a few months.

Kishida is expected to appoint Tatsuya Ito, who previously served as financial services minister, after Akiba steps down on Tuesday, the source said.

Akiba’s departure is likely to deal a heavy blow to Kishida, as approval ratings for his Cabinet have recently been nearing what is widely viewed as the “danger level” of 30%.