  • A suspect (center) is taken to a police station on Sunday night after three people were found dead at a house in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, earlier in the day. | KYODO
Saitama – Police arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on Sunday after three people were found dead at a house in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, earlier in the day.

At around 7:15 a.m., police received emergency calls reporting an altercation at the house. Police rushed to the scene and found the three victims — a man and two women — lying on the premises of the house. An ambulance team later arrived and confirmed that they were dead.

The police took the suspect, Jun Saito, a resident of the neighborhood, into custody in the evening and later arrested him on suspicion of attempting to murder the male victim. Saito is believed to have been spotted fleeing the scene after the incident.

