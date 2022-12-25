Police are searching for a suspect after three people were found dead at a house in the city of Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday.

The Saitama Prefectural Police received a report of an altercation and that people were lying in the garden of the house at around 7 a.m. Sunday, NHK reported, noting that officers found the bodies of a man and two women outside the house.

A man was seen fleeing the scene after the incident, carrying what looked like a hammer, NHK quoted the police as saying. The three victims appeared to have been hit in the head and the neck, according to the police.