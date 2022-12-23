Emperor Emeritus Akihito turned 89 on Friday after having spent most of the year peacefully with his wife, Empress Emerita Michiko, while pursuing his life’s work on goby fish research, the Imperial Household Agency said.

His condition has improved since receiving treatment after a heart failure diagnosis in July. His daily routine includes taking morning and evening walks with his wife at what is now called the Emperor Emeritus’ Residence at the Akasaka Estate.

In April, the couple moved back into the Akasaka residence, completing a swap with their son, Emperor Naruhito, and his family, who moved into the Imperial Residence within the Imperial Palace in September 2021.