In Lithuania, a giant, disused electrical transformer built in 1980 in present-day Ukraine has been dusted off and prepared for shipment. It will travel by sea to Romania and then back to Ukraine, possibly in the coming weeks.

Rokas Masiulis, head of Lithuania’s power grid, said his company was searching warehouses for anything else Ukraine might need to repair the damage done to its electricity system by repeated Russian missile attacks.

“The Ukrainians say they are fine to receive anything, including things that are not working or broken, as they can fix the equipment themselves,” he said.