Japan and the United States are considering a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Nagasaki in May 2023 when he travels to Japan for a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, sources familiar with the plan said Tuesday.

If realized, Biden would become the first sitting U.S. president to visit the southwestern Japan city, which the U.S. hit with an atomic bomb in the final days of World War II.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has put forward his vision of a world free of nuclear weapons since taking office in October 2021, would likely accompany Biden on his visit to Nagasaki, sometime before or after the summit, the sources said.