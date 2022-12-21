Hidden in the basement of a private home in the Afghan capital Kabul, gym instructor Laila Ahmad takes a group of women through a clandestine exercise class — the windows are blacked out, there is no pumping music and visitors arrive by a back door.

The Taliban banned women from gyms and parks last month, another clampdown in a progressive erosion of their freedoms that drew swift international condemnation.

But Ahmad, a 41-year-old divorcee with qualifications in bodybuilding and yoga, remains defiant.