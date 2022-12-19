Around 5% of people who contracted COVID-19 continued to experience aftereffects for 30 days or more, a new survey by Osaka University and the city of Toyonaka in Osaka Prefecture has found.

The survey, conducted on Toyonaka residents who became infected with the coronavirus, found that 47.7% of the respondents suffered aftereffects, 5.2% saw those linger for at least 30 days and 3.7% continued to experience them for 60 days or more.

When people with aftereffects continuing for 30 days or more were asked to cite their symptoms, with multiple answers allowed, 1.61% said they found difficulty performing daily activities, 1.41% experienced hair loss, 1.28% complained of coughing, 0.95% had fever and 0.75% suffered from impaired smell.