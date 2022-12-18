While Japan is considered a global laggard in the incubation of innovative startups, one Japanese entrepreneur is out to change that perception through the launch of a cybersecurity company born from his time studying abroad.

In 2012, Mitsuo Okada, 44, founded Capy and now serves as the firm’s CEO. His experiences allow him to offer tips to other Japanese tech startups on how to succeed.

Born in Kyoto, Okada went to Canada to study in high school then moved on to Oregon State University in the United States where he got his first computer.