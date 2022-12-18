  • Capy founder Mitsuo Okada aims to develop a full cybersecurity service, using artificial intelligence to learn from various cyberattacks. | KYODO
    Capy founder Mitsuo Okada aims to develop a full cybersecurity service, using artificial intelligence to learn from various cyberattacks. | KYODO
  • SHARE

While Japan is considered a global laggard in the incubation of innovative startups, one Japanese entrepreneur is out to change that perception through the launch of a cybersecurity company born from his time studying abroad.

In 2012, Mitsuo Okada, 44, founded Capy and now serves as the firm’s CEO. His experiences allow him to offer tips to other Japanese tech startups on how to succeed.

Born in Kyoto, Okada went to Canada to study in high school then moved on to Oregon State University in the United States where he got his first computer.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW