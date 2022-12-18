  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the test of a new solid-fuel missile engine at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea in this photo released Friday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired off at least one apparent ballistic missile on Sunday, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, days after testing a powerful new engine believed to be intended for a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

The South Korean military also confirmed the launch of at least one missile.

The latest launch comes amid a record-breaking year of missile tests by the isolated country.

