Five male members of the Ground Self-Defense Force were given a dishonorable discharge Thursday for sexually harassing a former female colleague from the fall of 2020 through August last year.

In addition to the discharge of the five men — two in their 20s, two in their 30s and one in his 40s — the Defense Ministry also gave a six-month suspension to the commander of the unit to which Rina Gonoi, 23, belonged, for failing to take adequate action after receiving a complaint from her.

A second lieutenant was given a reprimand for making sexually explicit comments, while another two higher-ranking officers were given warnings for violating their duties of command and supervision.