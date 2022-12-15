The health ministry plans to ease restrictions on funerals for people who died after infection with coronavirus and stop requiring the use of body bags, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Other envisioned changes to the guideline for funerals of COVID-19 patients include no longer urging bereaved family members who became close contacts of the deceased to refrain from attending their funerals as long as antivirus measures are taken, the sources said.

The move comes amid growing calls for easing restrictions after many people were unable to take a last look at their deceased loved ones at funerals or were barred from cremation facilities for fear of spreading infections.