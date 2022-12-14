China sent out a conciliatory message to Japan on Tuesday during a ceremony to mark the 85th anniversary of the 1937 massacre in Nanjing committed by Japanese troops, with a top official calling on the two Asian countries to draw lessons from history.

Cai Qi, who became the first member of the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee to attend the annual ceremony in five years, said in a speech that the massacre was an “inhumane and shocking crime,” but the two Asian neighbors should “be sincere and have trust” toward each other.

His remarks at the national memorial ceremony in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province are believed to reflect a recent improvement in bilateral ties as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations.