Hong Kong is scrapping some of its last remaining COVID-19 restrictions following China’s rapid shift away from a zero-tolerance approach.

The government will lift a ban on international arrivals going to bars or eating at restaurants, and stop requiring people to scan a QR code on their phones to enter venues, Chief Executive John Lee said at a news conference Tuesday. Some venues will still need proof of vaccination upon entry, he said, without mentioning whether the government intends to remove a mask mandate.

“All people want to have less restrictions as much as possible, while ensuring activities socially and economically can proceed as much as possible,” Lee said.