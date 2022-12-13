Hong Kong is scrapping some of its last remaining COVID-19 restrictions following China’s rapid shift away from a zero-tolerance approach.
The government will lift a ban on international arrivals going to bars or eating at restaurants, and stop requiring people to scan a QR code on their phones to enter venues, Chief Executive John Lee said at a news conference Tuesday. Some venues will still need proof of vaccination upon entry, he said, without mentioning whether the government intends to remove a mask mandate.
“All people want to have less restrictions as much as possible, while ensuring activities socially and economically can proceed as much as possible,” Lee said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.