A Japanese startup’s spacecraft was launched to the moon on Sunday in the country’s first-ever lunar mission and the first of its kind by a private company.

The launch was carried out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in Cape Canaveral in the U.S. state of Florida after two postponements for additional pre-flight checks.

The spacecraft, built by Tokyo-based startup ispace, blasted off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:38 am, live footage of the launch showed.