  • A rendition of the ispace lunar lander on the moon | ISPACE / VIA KYODO　
    A rendition of the ispace lunar lander on the moon | ISPACE / VIA KYODO　

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Washington – A Japanese startup’s spacecraft was launched to the moon on Sunday in the country’s first-ever lunar mission and the first of its kind by a private company.

The launch was carried out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in Cape Canaveral in the U.S. state of Florida after two postponements for additional pre-flight checks.

The spacecraft, built by Tokyo-based startup ispace, blasted off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:38 am, live footage of the launch showed.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW