Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema declared as an independent Friday but made clear she won’t caucus with Republicans, maintaining Democrats’ newly expanded control of the chamber, committee subpoena power and ability to advance judicial nominees.

Sinema, who has been a swing vote on key issues, said she would continue her centrist voting record, which has angered some Democrats in her home state who have vowed to mount a primary challenge if she seeks re-election in 2024.

“Becoming an independent won’t change my work in the Senate; my service to Arizona remains the same,” she wrote in an op-ed in the Arizona Republic.