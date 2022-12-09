  • Takashi Sawase (left), vice director of Nagasaki University Hospital, bows at a news conference in Nagasaki on Tuesday. | KYODO
Nagasaki – Nagasaki University Hospital has announced that a dentist at the hospital extracted the wrong wisdom tooth of a patient and failed to report the error to their superior.

The hospital in Nagasaki said Tuesday the patient’s health was unharmed, but its oral surgery department has stopped offering medical examinations in principle.

Similar incidents were confirmed to have occurred at the hospital in December 2020 and April 2021.

