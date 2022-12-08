Dutch officials are planning new controls on exports of chipmaking equipment to China, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially aligning their trade rules with U.S. efforts to restrict Beijing’s access to high-end technology.

An agreement on the Dutch curbs could come as soon as next month, according to the people, who asked not to be identified given the sensitivity of the discussions, adding that negotiations are ongoing and no final decision has been made.

The Dutch foreign trade ministry and the White House’s National Security Council declined to comment.